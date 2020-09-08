UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Demands Development Infrastructure Package For Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Daulat Ram Lohana, Tuesday demanded development infrastructure package for second largest city of Sindh to facilitate citizens at their nearest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Daulat Ram Lohana, Tuesday demanded development infrastructure package for second largest city of Sindh to facilitate citizens at their nearest.

The recent unprecedented heavy rains has badly damaged the infrastructure of Hyderabad and there is the need for comprehensive development package at the pattern of Karachi, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The urban flooding had exposed the performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Water and Sanitation Agency, Municipal Committee Qasimabad as well as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, he said.

He eulogized the announcement of rehabilitation and infrastructure development of Karachi with Rs. 1100 billions.

