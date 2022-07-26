UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Demands For Declaring Hyderabad As Calamity Hit Area Due To Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 12:12 AM

HCSTSI demands for declaring Hyderabad as calamity hit area due to rains

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Muhammad Altaf Memon has said that in view of the damage caused by the recent rains, the city should be declared a calamity hit area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Muhammad Altaf Memon has said that in view of the damage caused by the recent rains, the city should be declared a calamity hit area.

Muhammad Altaf Memon said in a statement that due to the recent rains, several areas of the city were flooded, which has caused financial loss on a large scale.

During the rains, the sewage water has entered all the business centers and the property worth crores of rupees of the businessmen has been damaged immensely, which is causing serious concern to the business community, Memon said.

He said that emergency should be imposed in the city to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens.

Altaf Memon demanded of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to visit Sindh including Hyderabad and assess the damage caused by the recent rains.

