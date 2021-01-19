HCSTSI demands HESCO to fulfill promise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) ::The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Saleemuddin Qureshi Tuesday demanded the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to fulfill the promise of setting up more grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity for the people.

In a statement issued here, they were of the view that the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan, who made the promise with the business community during his visit to Hyderabad.

President HCSTSI reminded that during the visit of the Federal Minister to Hyderabad, a delegation representing the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries apprised him of the issues related to HESCO.

According to HCSTSI's president, the minister also promised setting up four workshops for repair of transformers with availability of 25, 50 and 200 KW transformers for replacement in case of faults.

He demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Umar Ayub Khan to make uninterrupted supply of electricity for the promotion of industry and trade in Hyderabad.