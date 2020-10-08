UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Demands Incentives For SME Sector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

HCSTSI demands incentives for SME sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI)  Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded maximum incentives for small and medium enterprises to enable small traders and industrialists of trigger momentum in business activities which suffered financial losses during COVID-19 lockdown.   The small and medium enterprises were playing a pivotal role in the economy of the country as their products and manufacturing earn foreign exchange, he said and added that the economic managers of the country were paying no attention to facilitate the small traders and industrialists.

 He said that the small trades and industries under heavy financial backlogs heaped up during lockdown were not in position to take off therefore it is the dire need that the government should provide them incentives including soft loans and tax rebate so that they could be able to play their due role in the economy of the country.

 He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Trade Advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood to announce a comprehensive policy for the SME sector in order to boost the economy of the country.

