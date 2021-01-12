UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Demands Inquiry On Delay Possession To Allottees In SITE Extension

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

HCSTSI demands inquiry on delay possession to allottees in SITE Extension

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to conduct an inquiry regarding delay in granting possession of plots to industrialists in SITE Extension.

Addressing a joint meeting of the conveners of HCSTSI Sub-Committees here on Tuesday, he said that despite receiving Rs. 0.6 million from each allottees in 2008, the management of Sindh SITE Industrial Trading Limited has failed to grant possession of plots to allottees in SITE Extension which he said great injustice with the industrialists of Hyderabad.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister to take notice over such injustice and asked about negligence of SITE management. The possession of plots should be granted with immediate effect so that those 34 industrialists who already paid half of the total amount of the plots could get justice, he added.

He praised the efforts of Member Sindh Assembly from MQM Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui adding that being the basic member of HCSTSI, he has taken up this issue at various forums and now he knocked the doors of court for justice. The HCSTSI President announced support and cooperation to MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui in this regard adding that HCSTSI will raise this issue at all levels to get the rights of the business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Shan Sehgal, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Muhammad Yasin Khilji and Mueez Abbas were also present on the occasion.

