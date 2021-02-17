HCSTSI demands launch of anti encroachment campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded the launch of massive anti encroachment campaign in markets and mandis of the city.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed his dismay over the performance of local government institutions in Hyderabad.

He said that garbage heaps on streets and roads are not only creating health and sanitation issues but also causing traffic jam.

He said despite receiving taxes, the management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is not providing civic services to the citizens particularly the business community of Hyderabad.

He demanded the administrator and municipal commissioner HMC to improve the health and sanitation condition by disposing garbage heaps in proper manner.