Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:49 PM

HCSTSI demands relaxation in business activities restoration

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has demanded the Prime Minister and Sindh Chief Minister to grant relaxation in step wise restoration of business activities so that the traders and industrialists could be able to overcome their financial losses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has demanded the Prime Minister and Sindh Chief Minister to grant relaxation in step wise restoration of business activities so that the traders and industrialists could be able to overcome their financial losses.

Due to lockdown, the severe socio- economic matters were being piled up besides complicated health issues, he said and added that the current situation has created negative impact upon the people particularly the small traders.

" In fact making decisions in such complicated situation is very difficult but there is dire need of adopting effective strategy for managing both health and economic issues in proper direction", he said.

"The gradual restoration of economic activities with strict precautionary measures including social distancing is the need of hour in order to protect the small traders and industrialists from further socio economic deterioration,"he added.

He called upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to realize the situation and allow the small traders and industrialists to step wise restore their activities by adopting all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

