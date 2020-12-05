HCSTSI demands Sindh government to restore SITE infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has expressed grave concern over dilapidated condition of roads and other infrastructure in SITE Hyderabad and demanded Sindh government to rebuild infrastructure so industrialists could take sigh of relief.In a statement here on Saturday, he said the industrialists of the area were suffering huge financial losses as a result of damage to their products and machinery due to ruined roads and accumulation of sewage water. Despite repeated reminders and appeals, the situation in SITE Hyderabad moving towards further destruction due to negligence of the department of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Limited, he said and added the engineers concerned were reluctant to carry out repair and maintenance work of the roads, streets and drain lines which results in frequent accidents of trucks on daily basis.

He also expressed grave concern over accumulation of sewerage water in the area due to ill designed construction of road as well as illegal parking of a mall which causes wastage of several hours of people belonging to area particularly industries due to severe traffic jam on Autobahn road.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry and Managing Director SITE Limited to take immediate notice of the situation and ensure development of infrastructure in SITE Hyderabad so that the industrialists could be saved from financial losses.