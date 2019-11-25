HCSTSI demands SITE filter plant activation

The Sub-Committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry on WASA has demanded from Sindh Industrial Trade Estate Limited to hand over the newly completed filter plant of SITE Hyderabad to Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad so that the industrialists of the area could get benefits from its activation

The HCSTSI Sub-Committee on WASA made such demands in its meeting held here on Monday under the chair of its convener Waseem Ahmed Qureshi.

The meeting was informed that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the Provincial Secretary Local Government has already issued a notification for handing over the filter plant to WASA Hyderabad but the management of SITE Limited were reluctant to give the charge of the filter plant.

The meeting demanded of Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh Minister for Local Government to issue directives to SITE Limited to hand over the charge of filter plant to WASA Hyderabad so that the same could be activated for the interest of SITE Hyderabad.

Among others, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Sikandar Memon, Muhammad Al-Nasir, Muhammad Naeem Shaikh, Sohail Ahmed Qureshi and Altaf Bohra were also attended the meeting.