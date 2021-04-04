HCSTSI disapproves of performance of HMC under administrator headed interim set up

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has disapproved of the performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) under the administrator headed interim set up.

The chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi said here Sunday that though the HMC's performance always remained below par, the administrator Safdar Ali Bughio had brought a further dip in the service delivery.

He said the business community was expecting that after completion of terms of the elected mayor, the Sindh government appointed administrator would bring some improvements after taking the reins of the corporation.

"But like the former mayor, the administrator also keeps complaining that he lacks the authority. If this is true then he should resign," he said.

He said the business community welcomed the court ordered anti encroachment operation being implemented by the Sindh government.

However, he added, the tons of debris which was left on the roads and in the commercial areas was creating problems for the traders as well as for the movement of traffic.

Qureshi bewailed that the problem of traffic logjam in the commercial and market areas had sadly become a routine occurrence.

The HCSTSI's President also pointed out that despite the Sindh High Court's order, the municipal authorities were not carrying out an effective dog kill campaign as 290 cases of dog bite were reported in Hyderabad last month.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to direct the HMC's administrator to perform his duty with dedication.