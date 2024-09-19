HCSTSI Elects Office Bearers As Unopposed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The office bearers of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry have been unofficially elected unopposed for the term 2024-26.
According to a statement issued by Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, Secretary General and Returning Officer of the Election Commission. newly elected office bearers include President Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmad Idrees Chohan and Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal.
As of the final date, 17th September 2024, only three members submitted nomination forms for the respective positions, with no other contenders filing for the election. On 18th September 2024, the Election Commission completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers and deemed them valid. The Election Commission for 2024-26, comprising Naeem Aslam, Shaikh Shoukat Ali and Abdul Aleem, will make the official announcement in the General Body meeting scheduled for 30th September 2024.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner to achieve targets of anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler cop held along with 2 accomplices2 minutes ago
-
IRSA Act not to be amended after Sindh PA resolution: Nisar Khuhro2 minutes ago
-
Rescue Pakistan to provide technical support to Bhutan Emergency Service2 minutes ago
-
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: NA Speaker6 minutes ago
-
EUM launches PhD programme in English Linguistics12 minutes ago
-
Founder’s Group sweeps SCCI's polls for Corporate Class22 minutes ago
-
Man held with liquor22 minutes ago
-
PU VC addresses 4th annual 'National Conference for Research and Education'22 minutes ago
-
PU ICSC organises seminar22 minutes ago
-
IESSI celebrates World Patient Safety Day 2024 in collaboration with ILO, HSA32 minutes ago