HCSTSI Elects Office Bearers As Unopposed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The office bearers of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry have been unofficially elected unopposed for the term 2024-26.

According to a statement issued by Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, Secretary General and Returning Officer of the Election Commission. newly elected office bearers include President Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmad Idrees Chohan and Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal.

As of the final date, 17th September 2024, only three members submitted nomination forms for the respective positions, with no other contenders filing for the election. On 18th September 2024, the Election Commission completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers and deemed them valid. The Election Commission for 2024-26, comprising Naeem Aslam, Shaikh Shoukat Ali and Abdul Aleem, will make the official announcement in the General Body meeting scheduled for 30th September 2024.

