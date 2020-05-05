HCSTSI emphasizes check in transportation fare after petroleum prices reduction

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Tuesday emphasized upon the administration concerned to check transportation fare after reduction in petroleum prices so that the fruits of this decision could reach to common people particularly traders and industrialists

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Tuesday emphasized upon the administration concerned to check transportation fare after reduction in petroleum prices so that the fruits of this decision could reach to common people particularly traders and industrialists.

If the administration failed to check the general and goods transportation charges, the issue of price hike on commodities cannot be controlled, he said and hoped that effective measures would be taken in this regard.

He also underlined the need of rescheduling the agreements with IPPs in view of expectation of further decrease in petroleum prices so that the power consumers of the country could also get benefits.

The Federal government should also prepare effective trade policies and promote home made products abroad so that local trade and industry could move towards right direction of development with saving of huge foreign exchange being spent for import of international branded produces, he said and hoped that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Trade Advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood will take the stakeholders into confidence while preparing trade policy.