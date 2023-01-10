HCSTSI emphasizes introducing comprehensive reforms in meeting economic crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shekhani has emphasized the need of introducing comprehensive reforms in order to meet the economic crisis being faced by the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shekhani has emphasized the need of introducing comprehensive reforms in order to meet the economic crisis being faced by the country.

The current flour crisis all over the country demands the rethinking of the economic policies of the government which could provide a sigh of relief to the people particularly the business community of the country, he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan is the fifth largest country of wheat producers having average production of 26 thousand metric tons but at present the countrymen were facing an acute shortage of flour because of the wrong policy.

There was a need that the government should take serious notice of the issue and ensure the availability of flour at a reasonable price.

He also underlined the need of resolving issues in all sectors of life particularly trade and industry with the provision of required facilities in order to bring back economic stability.

Comprehensive policies are required to boost up the food, agriculture, livestock and dairy sectors by introducing modern technologies in order to avert the risk of food security, he said and added that the government should also incorporate the recommendations of the business community in preparation for economic reforms in order to overcome the present food and energy crisis.