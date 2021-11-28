UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Emphasizes Upon Government To Review Its Decision Closing Gas Supply To Captive Power Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

HCSTSI emphasizes upon government to review its decision closing gas supply to captive power plants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Altaf Memon has emphasized upon the government to review its decision of closing gas supply to captive power plants so that industrial cycle could continue with smooth direction.

Addressing the monthly meeting of HCSTSI executive committee here on Sunday, he said that only 28 percent of the population of the country was getting gas through laid pipelines while the remaining 72 percent were using gas cylinders.

Out of total gas supply from pipelines, the industries are using 18.8 percent gas for industrial production and manufacturing, he said and added that despite usage of minimum quantum of gas, the government stopped gas supply to industries during the winter season of every year.

He said gas utilization is the need of the industries for completion of production and manufacturing tasks in time and gas closure to industries would adversely affect the industrial growth of the country. Both Federal and Sindh provincial governments should ensure gas supply to industries so that the industrialists could take a sigh of relief, he demanded.

Among others, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Dr, Muhammad Ismail Farooq Nami and Shafqatullah Memon attended the meeting.

