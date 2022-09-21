UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Executive Committee Condemns Threats To Its President

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

HCSTSI executive committee condemns threats to its president

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) and office bearers of other traders organizations had strongly condemned the issuance of threats of dire consequences to HCSTSI President Muhammad Altaf Memon.

The joint meeting of HCSTSI executive committee and the officer bearers of traders organizations was held here on Wednesday which was chaired by its president.

The meeting discussed the issue at length and demanded the DIG and SSP to take strict action against elements involved behind these threats.

Memon informed the meeting that he himself and the traders of the new vegetable market had received threats of dire consequences from unknown callers and an FIR had been lodged with Hatri Police Station.

He informed that traders had shifted their businesses at the new vegetable market a year ago but still the area lacks proper security.

The meeting demanded fulfillment of the commitments by the Deputy Commissioner with the traders before their shifting to the new vegetable market and threatened to shift at their previous place, in case of failure.

