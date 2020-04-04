HCSTSI express grief , shock over demise of Sikandar Memon

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have expressed their deep grief and shock on the sad demise of Sikandar Memon Patron in Chief of Furniture Market Association

Ina joint condolence message on Saturday, the President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana, Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji and members of the executive committee have lauded the services of late Sikandar Memon for being the member of HCSTSI member executive committee highlighting the issues of the business community.

They prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

They also expressed their deep grief and shock on the sad demise of Abdul Ghaffar Noorwala, father of the HCSTSI member executive committee Pervez Faheem Noorwala and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.