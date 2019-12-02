UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Expresses Grave Concern Over Gas Supply With Low Pressure To Industrial And Domestic Consumers

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:48 PM



HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Convener Sub-Committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry on SSGL Sikandar Ali Rajput has expressed his grave concern over gas supply with low pressure to industrial and domestic consumers and demanded high ups of the company to ensure uninterrupted gas supply in Hyderabad.

In a statement here on Monday, he said the residents of Hyderabad suffering great inconvenience due to supply of gas with low pressure particularly during office and school timings. Similarly, he said the low pressure of gas also causing difficulties to industrialists to continue their productions.

He demanded the General Manager Suit Southern Company Limited to take notice over such situation and ask the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers with immediate effect.

