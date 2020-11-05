UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Expresses Grave Concern Over Poor Health, Sanitation Condition In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

HCSTSI expresses grave concern over poor health, sanitation condition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has expressed grave concern over poor health and sanitation conditions in urban areas of Hyderabad and called upon the administrator HMC to launch massive cleanliness drive with installation of street lights on roads.

Addressing a reception hosted by Seth Yousuf Suleman at his restaurant, the HCSTSI President said that citizens of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad were suffering hardship due to encroachments, garbage dumps on streets and roads as well as traffic jam.

After dissolution of HMC and other local government institutions, the Sindh government had appointed administrators to look after the affairs and now it is the responsibilities of these administrators to ensure cleanliness and availability of required civic facilities to citizens till the local government elections.

He called upon the Administrator HMC to ensure cleanliness, remove encroachments and install streetlights on roads. He also demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to take notice of deteriorating health and sanitation condition and grant required funds to HMC.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Haji Muhammad Yaqoub, Muhammad Saleem Umer, Daulat Ram Lohana and Muhammad Akram Ansari also attended the reception.

