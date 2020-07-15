HCSTSI expresses grave concern over poor sewerage, health, sanitation system in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on local government affairs Muhammad Al-Nasir have expressed their grave concern over poor sewerage, health and sanitation condition in urban talukas of Hyderabad district.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, they said that except assurances or photo sessions, the authorities concerned did nothing to improve the deteriorated sewerage, health and sanitation systems which brought the lives of citizens miserable.

They demanded Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain and Managing Director WASA to take serious notice over the issues and asked the officers concerned to utilize manpower and required machinery with full pace for removing garbage heaps from roads and streets and smooth sewage in drain lines so that the citizens could take sight of relief. They emphasized the completion of the tasks before the start of expected heavy rains.