HCSTSI Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To PMT Blast

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has expressed grief and shock over loss of lives due to Poll Mounted Transformer (PMT) blast in Latifabad Unit-8 and termed it negligence of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that it was the second incident of the same nature within a month's time which clearly proved the negligence of the maintenance wing of HESCO.

Majority of PMTs of HESCO went out of order and unable to bear the load causing blasts and faults, he said.

He said that the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has also failed to improve the performance of HESCO and the tragic incident which experience two days back was the result of incompetence of the HESCO management.

Qureshi demanded the high ups of the government to take serious notice over poor performance of HESCO management and save the lives of the citizens of Hyderabad from the clutches of incompetence officers and employees.

More Stories From Pakistan

