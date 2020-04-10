UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Expresses Sorrow Over Mehdi Shah's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

HCSTSI expresses sorrow over Mehdi Shah's demise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) have expressed deep grief and sorrow on sad the demise of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate due to Covid-19.

       The HCSTSI office bearers including President Daulat Ram Lohana, Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Yasin Khilji and members of the executive committee expressed sympathies with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the demise of his brother-in-law and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

