HCSTSI for introducing fixed tax system for SMEs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Sheikhan has emphasized upon the government to introduce fixed tax system for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) industry so that the fruits of the government efforts could reach to business community of the country.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the HCSTSI President claimed that Small and Business Industry has the contribution of 20 percent of the total GDP and the introduction of fixed tax system could help the business community to pool maximum contribution for the betterment of the country.

He was of the view that enhancement in petroleum prices on monthly basis was the core reason of price hike on commodities, which not only affecting the consumers but it also causing shutting down the business activities.

He appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairperson OGRA Uzma Adil to consider the miseries of the people and reduced the petroleum prices so that stability in commodities prices could be made possible.