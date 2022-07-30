UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI For Withdrawal Of New Levy Of Sales Tax On Electricity Bills

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the government to withdraw the new levy of the sales tax being collected through the electricity bills

At a meeting of the chamber on Saturday, convened by its president Altaf Memon, the traders said they were already paying hefty electricity bills.

Memon said the collection of Rs 3,000 sale tax from filers and Rs 6,000 from non-filers would badly affect the trade and industry which were already finding it hard to survive amid the uncontrolled inflation.

During the meeting the traders showed reluctance to pay the bills. However, Memon told the traders that a meeting of the business community with the Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was scheduled on 1st August during which the issue of sales tax would be taken up.

The meeting was attended by the office bearers and members of the HCSTSI including Saleemuddin Qureshi, Doulat Ram Lohano, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Arif Memon, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Naeem Shaikh, among others.

