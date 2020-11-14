HCSTSI greets members of Hindu community on Diwali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have greeted the members of Hindu community on the occasion of their traditional festival Diwali.

In a joint greeting message, the President HCSTSI Saleemuddin Qureshi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan and members of the executive committee said the role of Hindu community of Pakistan for promotion of different fields of life particularly trade and industry in the country is undeniable.

The business community of Hyderabad remained with the members of Hindu community on occasion of their Diwali festivity, they said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Vice Chairman Mehmood Ahmed and members of the executive committee also greeted the Hindu community and cut a cake on the occasion of their traditional festivity Diwali.