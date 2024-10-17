- Home
HCSTSI Hailed Recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit As Historic Achievement For Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The Acting President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, along with Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal, hailed the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Islamabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Acting President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, along with Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal, hailed the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Islamabad.
According to the press release issued here on Thursday, they commended the diplomatic efforts by the Government of Pakistan that played a crucial role in restoring the nation's global image. This conference not only holds immense significance on the diplomatic front but is also poised to significantly boost the country's economy by attracting foreign investment.
Acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan remarked that the participation of over ten international delegations, including key representatives from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, honored Pakistan on the global stage. He further highlighted that the presence of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin brought greater international attention to the conference. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's strategic meetings with global leaders, coupled with agreements in trade, commerce, and energy sectors, will strengthen Pakistan’s economy and generate new employment opportunities.
Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal especially appreciated the recognition Pakistan received as an emerging hub in the IT sector during the summit. He emphasized that multiple agreements have been signed, providing fresh opportunities for the country’s youth. Moreover, the enhancement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) energy projects between Pakistan and China will address Pakistan's energy needs, fueling economic activity in the country.
The Chamber officials also commended the regional security discussions aimed at stabilizing Afghanistan and reducing the threat of terrorism in Central Asia. These dialogues, they said, will contribute to long-term peace and stability in the region, further improving Pakistan's security landscape.
The Acting President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan and Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal expressed their admiration for the government’s steps towards alleviating Pakistan’s economic challenges and restoring its international reputation. They reiterated that the business community fully supports these initiatives and looks forward to a stable and prosperous future for Pakistan’s economy.
