HCSTSI Hails Granting Soft Terms Loans To Business Community

6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

HCSTSI hails granting soft terms loans to business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has hailed the decision of the Federal government for granting soft terms loan to business community aimed to protect services of industrial employees and daily wage workers.

The HCSTSI President said with the grant of soft terms loans, the traders and industrialists will be able to disburse salaries of the months of April, May and June to employees without any difficulty.

However, he appealed to the government to grant these loans without mark up as under present circumstances, it is very difficult for business community to clear debt with mark up amount. The government should realize the current financial constrains being faced by the business community and form policy of granting soft loans zero mark up.

