HCSTSI hosts awareness session on international food safety standards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A crucial awareness session was held at the Secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI), where experts from the internationally renowned organization SGS delivered a comprehensive presentation on global food safety standards and certifications. According to a statement, the session was presided over by the Chamber’s Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Idress Chohan said that in order to work in accordance with the modern requirements of the world, there was a dire need for all traders and manufacturers involved in the food sector to manufacture and test their products in accordance with international certifications and standards. He highlighted that such awareness initiatives were essential to connecting small and medium-sized enterprises with international markets.

Led by business Development Manager Mudassar Nazir, SGS experts provided an in-depth overview of the organization’s global presence, its services in Pakistan and its cutting-edge offerings in food safety.

They explained that SGS was a world leader in testing, inspection and certification across sectors including food, agriculture, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and industrial products.

They informed that SGS had been operating in Pakistan since 1952 and currently it runs 14 offices and laboratories across the country, employing over 1,000 experts.

The presentation highlighted that the organization provides internationally recognized certifications that were essential for exporters seeking access to global markets.

Attendees were also briefed on international testing procedures for food-related products such as rice, mangoes, oranges, potatoes, spices, meat, milk, dried fruits, confectionery and bakery items.

The Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Asim Tiwana joined the session online. He stressed the importance of adopting international standards to boost Pakistan’s food exports. He commended the HCSTSI’s efforts and assured TDAP’s full support in organizing similar awareness activities in the future.