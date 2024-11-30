HCSTSI, NIC for strengthening startup ecosystem, fostering collaborative initiatives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) On the directives of the President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan and Vice President Shan Sehgal participated in the Advisory board meeting of the National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad.

The meeting brought together prominent members from Hyderabad’s industry, software sector and academia to discuss strategies for strengthening the regional startup ecosystem and fostering collaborative initiatives.

During the meeting, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, lauded the exceptional performance of NIC Hyderabad, stating, HCSTSI has always supported initiatives that contribute to the growth of local industries and businesses. NIC’s role in fostering the startup ecosystem is commendable, and we are committed to extending our full cooperation in advancing this mission.

Vice President Shan Sehgal, emphasized the significance of collaboration with the banking sector and proposed an innovative idea during his address.

He remarked that at present banks hold significant financial resources allocated for SMEs. NIC can collaborate with these banks to secure loans for its startups based on well-developed business plans.

This collaboration will not only provide startups with essential financial resources but also ensure the successful execution of their projects.

Sehgal further advocated for strengthening the relationship between HCSTSI members and NIC Hyderabad, encouraging members to explore the center’s operations and facilities.

He invited the NIC team to visit the Chamber to jointly work towards improving the region’s business environment, saying, we look forward to hosting NIC Hyderabad at our Chamber to foster greater collaboration that will drive meaningful progress for the local economy.

The meeting also featured a detailed presentation by NIC Hyderabad’s Project Director, Syeda Sana Shah and Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, Shahzana Memon.

They highlighted the center’s remarkable achievements, revealing that NIC Hyderabad has incubated 128 startups to date, collectively generating Rs. 406 million in revenue and creating over 2,000 jobs.

Representatives from HCSTSI also actively participated in the post-meeting networking session, engaging with founders of various startups to learn about their innovative projects and future plans.