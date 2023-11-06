HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Office bearers of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has congratulated former President Salimuddin Qureshi, nominated for the General Body and Executive Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections for 2024-2025, as well as Fahad Mian nominated for the General Body

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Office bearers of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has congratulated former President Salimuddin Qureshi, nominated for the General Body and Executive Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections for 2024-2025, as well as Fahad Mian nominated for the General Body.

In a statement issued on Monday, the chamber’s President Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani said that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has maintained excellent relations with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He expressed confidence that the chamber's nominated representatives would effectively represent the chamber in the Federation.

Sheikhani extended well wishes to all candidates participating in the FPCCI elections and expressed hope that the incoming officials would not only address the issues of Pakistan's business community like their predecessors but also explore new opportunities for import and export for Pakistani traders.