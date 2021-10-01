HCSTSI office bearers assumed their respective offices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry who were elected unopposed a week ago have taken over the charge of their respective offices here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Friday.

According to announcement, Muhammad Altaf Memon, Muhammad Idrees Memon and Masroor Iqbal were elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively.

They assumed their office in presence of members of the government body and former HCSTSI Presidents including Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, Muhammad Akram Ansari and Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Ameen Khatri.