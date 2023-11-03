Patron in Chief of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Ameen Khatri and other office bearers expressed their condolence and deep sorrow over the demise of the former president of the chamber, Muhammad Altaf Memon, and prayed for his forgiveness and elevation of ranks in Paradise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Patron in Chief of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Ameen Khatri and other office bearers expressed their condolence and deep sorrow over the demise of the former president of the chamber, Muhammad Altaf Memon, and prayed for his forgiveness and elevation of ranks in Paradise.

According to a condolence statement, president of the chamber Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani said that Altaf Memon was a well-known figure in Hyderabad city and held a highly respected position within the business community.

He was an extremely noble person. While serving as the President in 2022, he significantly contributed to the recognition of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) through his immense dedication and his services for the chamber will always be remembered.

Sheikhani expressed heartfelt sympathy for Altaf Memon's family and prayed for their patience during this difficult time.