HCSTSI Office Bearers Elected Unopposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commissioner of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) on Thursday unofficially declared all office bearers of the Chamber elected unopposed following non submission of nomination forms against them.

According to the three members Election Commission comprising Naim Aslam, Muhammad Sharif Poonjani and Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, September 22 was the last date of submission of nomination forms for contest of election on the seats of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, however except Muhammad Farooq Shekhani, Muhammad Arif Memon and Dr.

Muhammad Ismail Farooq Nami, no other candidate has filed nomination forms.

After scrutiny of nomination papers, the Election Commission unofficially declared Muhammad Farooq Shekhani, Muhammad Arif Memon and Dr. Muhammas Ismail Farooq Nami as the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry respectively for the year 2022-2023.

