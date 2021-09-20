UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Office Bearers Elects Unopposed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

HCSTSI office bearers elects unopposed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :All office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have been elected unopposed for the year 2021-2022.

According to announcement here on Monday, one each candidate namely Muhammad Altaf Memon, Muhammad Indrees Memon and Masroor Iqbal had filed nomination form for contest on President, Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively.

After scrutiny, the election commission found no objection on the nomination papers of the contesting candidates and declared them unopposed. The official announcement of successful candidate would be made in HCSTSI general body meeting to be held on September 25.

