HCSTSI Participates In Awareness Session On Business Development Grants
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry delegation, on the directives of Chamber President Saleem Memon and Senior Vice President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan have participated in an awareness session on business development grants under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) PAIDAR program.
This session was organized following a detailed meeting at the Chamber Secretariat with Hafeez Jatoi, Cluster Development Associate of UNIDO.
During the session, UNIDO National Program Officer Baddar-ul-Islam highlighted the objectives of the program, stating that the European Union is providing grants ranging from €11,000 to €200,000, equivalent to approximately PKR 3 million to PKR 60 million.
He elaborated that this program primarily targets Sindh's districts, including Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, and Larkana. However, new entrepreneurs from across Pakistan can participate and establish or expand their businesses in these regions.
This initiative aims to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and play a pivotal role in their development.
Grant Specialist Babar Aziz provided a detailed briefing on the application process and the stages involved and emphasized that these grants are crucial for new entrepreneurs who lack the resources to expand their ventures or initiate new ones.
For male applicants, the grant will be offered on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis, while for women entrepreneurs, it will be provided with a 30-70 cost-sharing arrangement.
He outlined the application process, eligibility criteria, and the types of expenses covered under the grants. Entrepreneurs can visit https://www.unido.org/get-involved-procurement/procurement-opportunities to fill out the application forms and apply.
Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan remarked that such programs are a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs.
These initiatives not only provide financial resources but also equip businesses with modern technologies and opportunities to align with global standards.
Vice President Shan Sehgal expressed keen interest in the session and raised pertinent questions regarding the grant issuance process.
He emphasized the need for greater transparency and ease in the process to ensure maximum participation from entrepreneurs.
He also advocated for the inclusion of Hyderabad in such schemes, highlighting its potential to improve the local business environment and contribute to regional economic growth.
The session was attended by Executive Committee Members Muhammad Al-Nasir, Akbar Khwaja, Sohail Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, and General Body Members Hafiz Ahmed Hussain, Sheikh Shaukat, Faraz Ali Shah, Abdul Hameed Matli, along with Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi.
