HCSTSI President Appeals For Swift Measures To Check Price Hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:36 PM

HCSTSI President appeals for swift measures to check price hike

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Salahuddin Qureshi has appealed the federal government to take notice of the price hike on essential commodities and initiate speedy measures for providing relief to the people of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Salahuddin Qureshi has appealed the Federal government to take notice of the price hike on essential commodities and initiate speedy measures for providing relief to the people of the country.Addressing a reception hosted in honor of newly elected HCSTSI office bearers by eminent business community leader Muhammad Idrees Memon, he said that prices of essential commodities even of life saving drugs went beyond the reach of the people and causing great hardship for them even the business community was facing difficulties in keeping their factories operational due to inflated prices of raw material.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as concerned ministers and advisors may take notice of the situation and ensure remedies so that the people could take sigh of relief, he said and added that the federal government should prepare comprehensive and effective policies to control price hike and move the country towards development with consultation with all stakeholders.

