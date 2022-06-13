UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Appeals Govt To Take Notice Of Problems Of Business Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 06:47 PM

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has appealed to the government to take notice of problems faced by business community in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has appealed to the government to take notice of problems faced by business community in the city.

In a statement here on Monday, he urged to resolve the issues of forcibly closing the shopping centres, markets and bazaars and power load shedding of 14 hours.

He informed that during the meeting with the divisional and district administrations, the commissioner has assured the representatives of the business community that no harassment would be created by the administration and time would be given to the traders and shopkeepers to close their business activities after 8 a.m.

He said the business community was ready to extend full cooperation to the government in respect of energy saving measures.

