HCSTSI President appreciates deadline extension in filing income tax returns

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has appreciated the decision of the Federal government for announcing deadline extension in filing income tax returns.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that the decision would not only help the business community to file returns in granted time, but it would also provide benefits to the government.

All those traders and industrialists who still have not filed their tax returns for the year 2021 should take advantage of granted time and file their returns within time so that the government could be able to generate revenue for the betterment of the people, he advised.