HCSTSI President Claims Rains For Damaged City Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Traders Muhammad Altaf Hussain has claimed that recent rains had badly damaged roads in many parts of Hyderabad city causing disturbance in maintaining smooth traffic flow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Traders Muhammad Altaf Hussain has claimed that recent rains had badly damaged roads in many parts of Hyderabad city causing disturbance in maintaining smooth traffic flow.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that as a result of the hectic efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner, the rainwater had been drained out successfully but the damaged roads in several points are causing disturbances in maintaining smooth traffic flow.

He demanded the Sindh government to take notice and issue directives for early repair of damaged roads so that the citizens could take sigh of relief and the mourners could not face any inconvenience during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

