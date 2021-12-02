HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for achieving revenue target

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon congratulated the federal government for achieving the record revenue target after 2016.

It has become possible, because of the support and cooperation of the business community.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that achieving over 36.5 percent revenue collection target by the Federal board of Revenue is a record task and the recovery of taxes is much higher as compared to the recoveries made in the year 2016.

He said that cooperation of the business community cannot be denied in this great achievement, who despite all business difficulties during COVID-19, had largely contributed to the national exchequer and played their due role in economic stability.

The HCSTSI President has emphasized upon the federal government to extend full cooperation to the business community by making balance in the gas electricity tariffs so that the traders and industrialists of the country could ensure more contribution in the national exchequers. The incentives of the government will also attract those who are still not in the tax net, he added.