HCSTSI President Criticizes Civic Facilities Providers' Performance

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

HCSTSI President criticizes civic facilities providers' performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Daulat Ram Lohana has criticized the performance of civic facilities providers and said that these departments have failed to facilitate the citizens of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that under cover of the threats of COVID-19, the officers and staff of these concerned departments are reluctant to perform duties in offices and the citizens have no alternate way to register their complaints.

He said that civic activities become paralyzed due to failure of HESCO and WASA systems with the start of light showers and the citizens particularly the business community running pillar to post to get their issues resolved.

Similarly, he said that supply of gas with low pressure had also badly disrupted the industrial activities resulting in huge financial losses to industrialists of SITE Hyderabad.

He demanded the Chief Executive Officers HESCO Abdul Haq Memon, Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Hussain and General Manager SSGL Abdul Waheed Jummani to take notices over such failure of their respective departments and ask their subordinates to resolve the issues of the citizens of Hyderabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

