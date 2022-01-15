HCSTSI President criticizes hours long load shedding

President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Altaf Memon while criticizing hours long load shedding in Hyderabad has said power outage has brought the civic life of the citizens particularly business community miserable evening in winter season

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that on the one hand, the power tariff went high while on the other hand the mismanagement of HESCO authorities have deprived the citizens of their right of availing the electricity facility.

Despite promises, the HESCO management is carrying out load shedding in sero line losses the areas of Hyderabad, he said and called upon the high ups of the government to take serious notice and ask the HESCO management to declare Hyderabad, the second largest and industrial city of Sindh a load shedding free city of the country.