HCSTSI President criticizes load shedding duration during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has strongly criticized the 14 hours load management from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in Hyderabad and its vicinity since start of the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

In a statement here on Monday, the President HCSTSI said that at the time when the mercury shot up to over 44 Celsius and holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak started, the HESCO management has enhanced the duration of load shedding to 14 hours causing the civic life at halt in Hyderabad and its vicinity.

The long duration power suspension in the name of load management also affected badly the supply of water and the citizens have been forced to live without electricity and water in the sizzling heat.

The HESCO management is carrying out eight hours load shedding even in the 80 percent recovery areas which according to government announcement are exempted from load management, he added.

He alleged that black sheep in HESCO has been engaged in patronizing Kunda connection without fear from high ups. He demanded strict action against those HESCO employees who are providing illegal connection for their personal benefits.

He also demanded the high ups of the government to take up the notice of HESCO poor management and remove the sense of deprivation among the citizens of Hyderabad.