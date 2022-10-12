UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Demanded JIT To Probe Into Rupees Devaluation Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 08:46 PM

HCSTSI President demanded JIT to probe into rupees devaluation against dollar

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Farooq Shekhani has demanded the government to constitute a joint investigation team to probe into the devaluation of rupee against US dollar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Farooq Shekhani has demanded the government to constitute a joint investigation team to probe into the devaluation of rupee against US dollar.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said since the last few months, the people experienced an artificial recession of rupee against US dollar, which threw the national economy into depression.

Accusing the the Currency mafia, banks and money exchange companies of creating artificial crisis, he said Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had already stated that the actual value of US Dollar should be at Rs 173 instead of Rs 250.

In view of the above facts, the HCSTSI President emphasized that a joint investigation team should probe into the artificial recession of rupees and exemplary punishment should be awarded to those who found guilty so that no such economic disaster could be taken place in future.

He said that appreciation of rupee against US dollar would not only boost confidence among the investors but also improve the industrial sector following reduction in cost of production.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Ishaq Dar Hyderabad Chamber Money Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Depression

Recent Stories

NBP T-20 blind cricket trophy: four teams qualify ..

NBP T-20 blind cricket trophy: four teams qualify for semi-finals

4 minutes ago
 Secretary for continuing dengue surveillance activ ..

Secretary for continuing dengue surveillance activities

4 minutes ago
 KP govt committed to maintain peace in Swat: Azizu ..

KP govt committed to maintain peace in Swat: Azizullah

4 minutes ago
 Cybercrimes on rise with increasing use of social ..

Cybercrimes on rise with increasing use of social media: DG FIA

8 minutes ago
 Six killed when jeep fell into deep ravine in dist ..

Six killed when jeep fell into deep ravine in district Neelum

8 minutes ago
 Repairs at Nord Stream Pipelines May Take Years to ..

Repairs at Nord Stream Pipelines May Take Years to Complete - Gazprom

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.