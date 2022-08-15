HCSTSI President demands extension of monthly sales tax returns filing

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmed to extend the date of submission of monthly sales tax returns

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the Chairman Federal board of Revenue Asim Ahmed to extend the date of submission of monthly sales tax returns.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that due to intermittent heavy showers as well as Muharram-ul-Harram, the business community of Hyderabad is facing difficulties to submit the monthly sales tax returns in due date.

He said that the Chairman FBR should realize the difficulties of the traders and businessmen of Hyderabad and announce extension in last date of submission of monthly sales tax returns.