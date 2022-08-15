UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Demands Extension Of Monthly Sales Tax Returns Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 07:43 PM

HCSTSI President demands extension of monthly sales tax returns filing

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmed to extend the date of submission of monthly sales tax returns

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the Chairman Federal board of Revenue Asim Ahmed to extend the date of submission of monthly sales tax returns.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that due to intermittent heavy showers as well as Muharram-ul-Harram, the business community of Hyderabad is facing difficulties to submit the monthly sales tax returns in due date.

He said that the Chairman FBR should realize the difficulties of the traders and businessmen of Hyderabad and announce extension in last date of submission of monthly sales tax returns.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Chamber FBR Industry

Recent Stories

ITP official returns lost mobile phone to actual o ..

ITP official returns lost mobile phone to actual owner

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Burundian troops deploy in DR Congo after peace de ..

Burundian troops deploy in DR Congo after peace deal

1 minute ago
 SBP Independence Day sports events in full swing a ..

SBP Independence Day sports events in full swing at different venues

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 358,600 cusecs water

IRSA releases 358,600 cusecs water

15 minutes ago
 Expansion of Multan Development Authority office b ..

Expansion of Multan Development Authority office building to cost Rs 173 million ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.