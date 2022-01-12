HCSTSI President demands Pakistan Post upgrading with state of the art facilities

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the upgrading of Pakistan Post with provision of state of the art facilities so that objective of effective communication services could be achieved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the upgrading of Pakistan Post with provision of state of the art facilities so that objective of effective communication services could be achieved.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that despite having 13 thousand branches with around 50 thousand employees, the Pakistan Post is unable to meet the expectation of the users particularly the business community of the country.

Due to the old manual system, the users are facing inconveniences to get required facilities including deposit the installments of utility bills in time, he said and added that services at Pakistan Post should be available with latest facilities and technologies so that it could compete with other courier companies of the country.

He demanded the Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and Director General Pakistan Post to equip the post offices with state of the art digital devices along with capacity building of the employees so that it could not only earn the confidence of the users but also enhance the revenue for the betterment of the country.