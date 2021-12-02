UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Emphasizes Latest Traffic Management System To Overcome Traffic Issues

Thu 02nd December 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Altaf Memon on Wednesday emphasized the need of the implementation of state of the art traffic management system in order to overcome the issues of traffic jam.

He said that increasing population, people's incursion, increase in motorization with heavy vehicles and minimum advantage of public mass transit were the main causes of heavy traffic jams on roads while unawareness of traffic laws is also causing hindrance in this regard.

He said that an effective traffic management system can help smooth flow of traffic on roads as it also eases the transportation of goods, productions and manufacturing from one area to other areas.

The digitalized and smart infrastructure traffic management systems which are being operated in other countries of the world can be also be introduced in Pakistan in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic with minimum risk of accidents, he said and added that zero tolerance is required on violation of traffic laws so that the people should follow the rules in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

