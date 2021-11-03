HCSTSI President expresses annoyance over poor service from mobile phone companies

The President HCSTSI emphasized upon the management of mobile phone companies to improve internet service without any interruption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The President HCSTSI emphasized upon the management of mobile phone companies to improve internet service without any interruption.

He said it would help facilitate business, banking and other activities and education could be carried out smoothly.

Expressing annoyance over poor services being provided by mobile phone companies to the citizens, the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon said the customers of mobile phones were increased manifold but they had not improved their services.

According to official statistics of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, he said the mobile phone companies had earned Rs.

630 billion revenue in the year 2020-2021 as compared to Rs.537 billion in 2019-2020 while the numbers of subscribers had been reached to 184 million till date in 2021 as compared to 168 million in 2020.

He said despite an increase in profits, these mobile companies could not improve the service standard causing inconvenience to mobile phone users.

After the pandemic, the entire business, banking services, education and other social activities of the world had been transferred to the online system but in Pakistan, the disruption of internet services from these mobile phone companies, the users were facing difficulties to continue their online activities, he added.