HCSTSI President Expresses Concern Over Poor Performance Of Departments During Rainfall

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has expressed his concerns over poor performance of HESCO, HMC and WASA during downpour in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has expressed his concerns over poor performance of HESCO, HMC and WASA during downpour in Hyderabad.

The sewerage lines as well as storm water drains have been choked for several hours in many areas of Hyderabad soon after receiving the rainfall of only 21 millimeters, he said.

He expressed this in a meeting with the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday.

He informed that due to accumulation of rainwater in many areas of Hyderabad, the civic life had been disturbed badly even the citizens are getting contaminated water.

Out of 570 feeders of HESCO 115 feeders have been closed soon after the first drop of rainfall, he said and added power outage also suspended the rainwater disposal operation of the pumping stations causing inundation of the business areas of Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

According to the HCSTSI spokesman, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad assured to resolve the issues which are facing the citizens particularly the business community after the downpour.

