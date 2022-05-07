UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Expresses Concerns Over Acute Water Shortage For Agriculture Fields

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Altaf Memon on Saturday expressed his grave concern over acute shortage of water for agriculture fields and said the crises was posing serious threats to agriculture economy of the province

In a statement here, he said the agriculture fields of Sindh were facing 53 percent water shortage which badly affected the standing crops of the province. The government should provide maximum facilities to the growers including the provision of irrigation water as the agriculture was backbone of the national economy, he said and emphasized the need of making comprehensive plants to overcome the issue of water shortage.

He called upon the Federal as well as provincial governments to ensure availability of irrigation water to growers in order to avert heavy losses in the agriculture sector.

