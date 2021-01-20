HCSTSI President expresses concerns over civic bodies step motherly attitude with Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi while expressing his concerns over step motherly attitude of civic bodies with Hyderabad has said that they are avoiding to provide basic facilities to the citizens.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the President HCSTSI said the sanitation situation in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad is improper while the sewerage system is in deteriorating condition.

The drain lines are being choked resulting accumulation of water on roads and streets causing damages to infrastructure as well public and private properties, he said and added that the sufficient budgetary grant is available with these civic bodies but nothing to serve for the people.

He said that the officers of these bodies preferred to take perks and privileges but were reluctant to discharge their responsibilities of serving the citizens by providing them their basic needs.

The HDA and WASA management received huge grants from the government but failed to perform in effective manner, he said and claimed that the HDA received billions of rupees from the people in the name of various housing schemes but so far no housing scheme was completed nor the possession of plot or house was granted to allottees despite the fact that the people deposited their installments.

The authority has also failed to accomplish the tasks of waste management or water treatment, he said and said that citizens have been forced to use contaminated water.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah to appoint qualified, devoted and dedicated officers at higher posts of these civic bodies so that they could be able to resolve the issues of the citizens of Hyderabad.